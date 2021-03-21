Wisconsin’s season comes to an end at the hands of #1 Baylor

INDIANAPOLIS (WKOW)- The 9-seeded Wisconsin Badgers fell to top-seeded Baylor 76-63 on Sunday afternoon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears are the top three-point shooting team in the NCAA and their three-point shooting was on display in their victory. As a team, Baylor finished 8-17 from three-point range.

Baylor showed equal intensity on the defensive end. The Bears forced the Badgers into nine turnovers in the first half and 14 total which is rare for a Wisconsin team that averages 8.9 turnovers per game.

D'Mitrik Trice led Wisconsin with 12 points going 2-8 from deep. Nate Reuvers finished with 11 points. Micah potter and Jonathan Davis finished with 10 points each. As a team, the Badgers shot 45.5 percent from the floor and 38.1 percent from three-point range.

Wisconsin finishes out the 2020-21 campaign 18-13 overall. The Badgers will enter an interesting off-season as their seven seniors will have the option to return for an extra year.