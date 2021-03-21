Wrapping up a dry, breezy weekend before a somewhat rainy week

MADISON (WKOW) - Sunday will be very mild and fairly breezy, with mostly to partly sunny skies.

South winds will start to pick up mid-morning, early-afternoon with the breeziest conditions hitting late-afternoon. Sustained speeds will be around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Due to the dry, breezy conditions another 'high' wildfire risk is in place across southern Wisconsin. Outdoor burning should be avoided. If a fire is spotted, report it to local authorities.

Sunday starts off with decent times of sun, before clouds move in during the afternoon hours. Cloud cover won't hold the temperatures back.

Values will rise fast throughout the day, likely reaching 50s before Noon.

Highs in the low-to-mid 60s are expected across the region.

Temperatures stay mild overnight into Monday, with another mild day expected. Highs could reach the low 60s once again, similar chances for values tapping out in the upper 50s.

Moisture will try to push into the state Monday, likely missing majority of southern Wisconsin. Although a stray shower or two can't be ruled out, better chances north and west of Madison.

Rain shower chances rise Monday overnight into Tuesday.

Few, scattered showers are possible Tuesday morning but will likely pick up as the day continues. Overall, a more wet than dry day with light to moderate rain. Chances continue into Wednesday.

Dry weather returns Thursday, rain/snow/mix chances return Friday.