2 million more Wisconsinites eligible for vaccines

MADISON (WKOW) -- Group 1C gained vaccine eligibility Monday, another step in getting all citizens eligible by the beginning of May.

For more of our COVID-19 coverage, click here.

According to a news release from Department of Health Services spokespeople Elizabeth Goodsitt and Jennifer Miller, all adults age 65 and over are now eligible, along with many others, including:

Frontline health care personnel

Residents and staff in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities

Police and fire personnel, correctional staff

Educators and child care staff

Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs

Some public-facing essential workers

Non-frontline essential health care personnel

Staff and residents in congregate living facilities

Individuals age 16 and older with the following medical conditions: Asthma (moderate-to-severe) Cancer Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain) Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Cystic fibrosis Diabetes Down syndrome Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies Hypertension or high blood pressure Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines Liver disease Neurologic conditions, such as intellectual disabilities and dementia Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2) Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2) Pregnancy Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues) Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more) Sickle cell disease Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)



"As people with certain medical conditions begin signing up for vaccination appointments, we ask for everyone’s continued patience. Some places may have waitlists, but eventually everyone will be able to get protected against the virus," DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said in the release.