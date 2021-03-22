A rainy, breezy Tuesday is just the start of daily precipitation chances

MADISON (WKOW) - The first chance of showers arriving to the region is likely overnight into Tuesday, with chances picking up throughout the day.

Clouds continue to increase ahead of the incoming rain.

Low pressure in the central Plains continues northeast, inching closer.

Showers begin scattered Tuesday morning, leading to more organized and moderate rainfall by the afternoon timeframe.

Small isolated breaks are possible as the rain continues Tuesday before another round begins throughout late-afternoon into early night. At this time, a thunderstorm or two can't be ruled out as well.

Scattered rain chances continue into Wednesday, ending by night.

Anywhere from a quarter to three-fourths of an inch is possible, depending on the exact location in southern Wisconsin.

Either way, it could make roads a little slippery. Flooding unlikely.

Another shot at a rain/snow/mix arrives Thursday into Friday morning.

Temperatures will stay rather mild throughout the week, with highs in the mid-50s most of the time. Breezy conditions are expected most days.

High temps dip into the mid-40s Thursday, most days through the weekend.