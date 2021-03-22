A very happy anniversary for the stock market

NEW YORK (AP) — It was one year ago that the terrifying free fall for the stock market suddenly ended, ushering in one of its greatest runs. After plunging nearly 34%, the S&P 500 hit bottom on March 23, 2020, even though the coronavirus pandemic worsened in the ensuing months. Massive support from the Federal Reserve and Congress set a limit for how far stock prices would fall. As time passed, coronavirus vaccines helped stocks shoot even higher. So did legions of first-time investors. It all led to a 75% surge for the S&P 500, as well as worries that prices went too far, too fast.