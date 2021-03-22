Ava Arpaio, wife of former longtime Arizona sheriff, dies

PHOENIX (AP) — Ava Arpaio, the wife of the former longtime sheriff of metro Phoenix who faithfully supported her husband in his controversial political career yet still managed to be liked by some of his toughest critics, has died. She was age 89. Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio confirmed her death Sunday at a hospital in the Phoenix area. She died from complications of cancer. Arpaio has credited his wife of 63 years for raising their two children while he worked as a federal drug agent and supporting him as he served as sheriff for 24 years and became an influential but polarizing figure in immigration enforcement.