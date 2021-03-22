Badgers begin football season ticket sales

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers football team opened season ticket sales to any fans who bought tickets for the 2020 season Monday, with more availability to follow.

According to a news release from athletic department spokesperson Brian Lucas, anyone who paid in full or enrolled in a payment plan for 2020 season tickets is now eligible to order tickets. The ordering period runs until May 11.

Wisconsin Athletics donors are also eligible to order tickets at this time.

"All season ticket orders must be placed online at UWBadgers.com or by calling the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office at 608-262-1440. Fans will not receive season ticket applications in the mail," Lucas said in the release.