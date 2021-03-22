Beloit police ask for public’s help finding woman

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit police are asking for the public's help in checking on a woman to find out if she is OK.

In a Facebook post Sunday night, officers said they are looking for Shannon Woods and released two pictures of her.

Authorities said she is not in trouble and that they "just want to confirm she is okay."

Police encouraged anyone who might know where she is or who has had contact with her to call (608) 757-2244. Officers asked that any caller reference case number BE2113554.