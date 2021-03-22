Clean Lakes Alliance celebrates World Water Day

WKOW (MADISON) -- The Clean Lakes Alliance is urging Wisconsinites to get involved on World Water Day. Since 1993, the day celebrates water and raise awareness to people living without access to clean water. This year, The Clean Lakes Alliance is teaching kids about the importance of water through interactive online modules.

Alexandra Bogner, an intern for the Clean Lakes Alliance and a sophomore at UW-Madison, was the creative director for the online materials. The modules are for third, fourth, and fifth graders. They feature athletes from UW-Madison guiding students along in the process. The first series of education materials include math, science, reading, and writing. The fictional gender-neutral character Billie the Bluegill guides students through lake-related lessons.

"We really want our students to take away that our water systems are interconnected," Bogner said. "So we talked about that one water concept that our land, water, our groundwater, what you see raining down from the skies into our lakes is all one system, and we need to be really careful with our freshwater."

“By launching our first batch of educational materials, we’re hoping kids around Madison will work with their families to makes our lakes a top priority," James Tye, the executive director of the Clean Lakes Alliance said.

Although the online materials focus on younger students, the message behind the educational materials is something the Clean Lakes Alliance wants to emphasize to everyone.

"The best thing you could do is to just try to learn something new about or make a plan, Bogner said. "You can make a rain garden or install rain barrels. Or check in on your water bill and your water usage like how can you work to conserve you know, not leaving that tap on when you're brushing your teeth, and everyone can do that."

In honor of World Water Day, the Clean Lakes Alliance has set up a GoFund Me that will support educating the youth about our waterways. Donations up to $10,000 will be matched thanks to an anonymous donor. The campaign will run through April 22. To donate to the campaign, click here.