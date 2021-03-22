Comic, Netflix staple Jo Koy talks race, rejection in memoir

As an aspiring comic in Los Angeles, Jo Koy often could only go on stage during ethnic theme nights. How he went from there to being a Netflix darling is part of the career journey the 49-year-old has penned in his new memoir. “Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo,” out Tuesday, is an ideal companion to Koy’s stand-up with its humorous — and at times painful — origin stories behind some of his most popular bits. The book shows how Koy’s half-white-half-Filipino background ultimately shaped his brand of comedy and his determination not to give up.