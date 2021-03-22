DC’s long-simmering statehood push begins in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supporters of the District of Columbia’s quest for statehood believe the time is right to bring this long-simmering and racially charged issue to fruition. But Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser’s clashes with Republicans at a House hearing Monday made clear that the issue is far from settled, even with Democrats controlling the presidency and Congress. Republicans are complaining about a Democratic power play, claiming statehood was never the intention of the founding fathers and insisting that Congress doesn’t even have the right to grant statehood. Statehood would give D.C. two senators and a fully voting member of the House. The District historically votes Democratic.