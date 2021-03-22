DNR recruiting volunteers to take part in frog study

(WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is looking for people who enjoy listening to nature's concerts and a common sound we all hear on summer nights -- the calling of frogs.

The agency needs volunteers for a study on how climate change may be affecting frogs. All you need to do is pick a wetland. It could by one near your home and listen for a few minutes each night and record the species you hear. Conservation biologist Andrew Badje says volunteers are critical to this work.

"It's really a great bang for your buck, if you're kind of kind of a biologist, trying to figure out how to maximize your return and, and figuring out how to conserve species most effectively. And so, yeah, we really are indebted to volunteers," said Badje.

The DNR has a series of short videos to help new volunteers learn the different calls to identify the frog species.

The DNR is also looking to fill a few more slots for its traditional driving survey but all the positions in southern Wisconsin are filled. Click here for more information on the program.