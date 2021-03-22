Dr. Fauci to star in new children’s book

(CNN) -- A children's book about Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to be released this Summer.

Simon & Schuster is putting the finishing touches on "Dr. Fauci: How a Boy from Brooklyn Became America's Doctor," a book written by Kate Messner and illustrated by Alexandra Bye.

Messner tells CNN that the book is for curious kids just like Dr. Fauci - who always had questions - whether it was about the tropical fish in his bedroom or something he learned in Sunday school.

The publishing house says that the picture book will arrive in bookstores on June 29.