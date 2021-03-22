End of jury selection near for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The end of jury selection is in sight at the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death. The process inched forward Monday with one juror seated and several others rejected. But only more more is needed to reach 15, the number Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said he wanted, before proceedings start next week. Twelve will deliberate. The only juror seated Monday is a white social worker in her 20s who says she has talked with friends about police reform and that she thinks “there are things that should be changed.” But she also described police and their jobs as important. Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter.