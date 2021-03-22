Eritrea says EU sanctions on security agency are ‘malicious’

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Eritrean authorities have described European Union sanctions targeting a security agency as “malicious” and charged the EU with having “ulterior motives.” Eritrea was one of three African nations subject to EU sanctions announced Monday for alleged human rights violations. The others are Libya and South Sudan. The Eritrea sanctions accuse National Security Office agents of arbitrary arrests, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and torture. Eritrea responded by calling the sanctions offensive. A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said “the EU has no legal or moral prerogative for its decision” and accused the bloc of working to bring the Tigray People’s Liberation Front back to power in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.