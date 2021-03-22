EU set to target 11 Myanmar officials over coup, crackdown

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is set to slap sanctions on 11 officials accused of involvement in the military coup in Myanmar and the crackdown on protesters that followed. EU foreign ministers are meeting Monday in talks chaired by foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Borrell says “we are going to take sanctions against 11 persons involved in the coup and on the repression of the demonstrators.” Last month’s coup reversed years of slow progress toward democracy in Myanmar after five decades of military rule. The military junta has responded with an increasingly violent crackdown in the face of persistent strikes and protests.