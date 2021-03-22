Fire guts hundreds of shelters in Rohingya refugee camp

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — A massive fire has destroyed hundreds of shelters in a sprawling Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh. The government’s senior refugee official said Monday that firefighters were dispatched to Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazar district. The fire broke out in the afternoon and continued to rage into the night, leaving thousands homeless. A spokeswoman for the U.N. refugee agency says rescue teams and volunteers are at the scene. Despite no immediate confirmation, casualties were feared, as the fire spread very quickly. Bangladesh has sheltered more than a million Rohingya Muslims who fled neighboring Myanmar.