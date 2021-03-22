Food benefits increased through September, federal government says

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- The federal government will begin distributing increased SNAP benefits of up to $100 per household.

The additional funding of $28 per person per month is set to extend into September, providing an estimated $3.5 billion to households experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The change was announced today in a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Monday.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) gives money to families for food.

The extra funds were authorized in the American Rescue Plan. The bill passed Congress and President Joe Biden signed it into law earlier this month.

The program is overseen by the USDA.

"We cannot sit by and watch food insecurity grow in the United States," said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. "The American Rescue Plan brings help to those hurting the most due to the pandemic."

The increase amounts to a 15 percent rise in SNAP benefits.