Forward Madison FC releases 2021 schedule

MADISON (WKOW) -- Forward Madison will kick off its 2021 season at FC Tucson May 8, per a news release from the team.

According to club spokesperson Jason Klein, the Flamingos will play 28 matches between May and October, including two against every other team in the league, as well as additional home-away fixtures against New England Revolution II, Richmond Kickers and Union Omaha.

Forward looks to follow up on a strong fourth-place finish in its inaugural season, and plays its first home match May 15 against North Carolina FC. Ticket packages are available on the team website.

AWAY vs FC Tucson: Saturday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

HOME vs North Carolina FC: Saturday, May 15 at 7 p.m.

HOME vs Union Omaha: Wednesday, May 26 at 7 p.m.

AWAY vs South Georgia Tormenta FC: Saturday, May 29 at 7 p.m.

AWAY vs Fort Lauderdale CF: Tuesday, June 1 at TBD

HOME vs Union Omaha: Sunday, June 6 at 5 p.m.

HOME vs Richmond Kickers: Saturday, June 12 at 7 p.m.

HOME vs New England Revolution II: Saturday, June 19 at 7 p.m.

AWAY vs Greenville Triumph SC: Wednesday, June 23 at 7 p.m.

HOME vs New England Revolution II: Wednesday, June 30 at 7 p.m.

AWAY vs North Texas SC: Saturday, July 10 at 8 p.m.

AWAY vs Union Omaha: Friday, July 16 at 7 p.m.

HOME vs Fort Lauderdale CF: Saturday, July 24 at 7 p.m.

AWAY vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC: Saturday, July 31 at TBD

AWAY vs Union Omaha: Saturday, August 7 at 7 p.m.

HOME vs South Georgia Tormenta FC: Saturday, August 14 at 7 p.m.

HOME vs Toronto FC II: Wednesday, August 18 at 7 p.m.

HOME vs North Texas SC: Saturday, August 21 at 7 p.m.

AWAY vs North Carolina FC: Wednesday, August 25 at TBD

AWAY vs Richmond Kickers: Wednesday, September 1 at 6:30 p.m.

HOME vs Richmond Kickers: Saturday, September 11 at 7 p.m.

AWAY vs Toronto FC II: Friday, September 17 at TBD

AWAY vs New England Revolution II: Tuesday, September 21 at 7 p.m.

HOME vs Greenville Triumph SC: Saturday, September 25 at 7 p.m.

AWAY vs New England Revolution II: Friday, October 1 at 5 p.m.

AWAY vs Richmond Kickers: Saturday, October 16 at 6:30 p.m.

HOME vs FC Tucson: Saturday, October 23 at 7 p.m.

HOME vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC: Saturday, October 30 at 7 p.m.