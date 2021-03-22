France: Female sports journalists cite sexism, harassment

PARIS (AP) — More than 150 female sports journalists in France have denounced sexism, harassment and discrimination they said they routinely face from colleagues and people commenting on social media. The women published an appeal in France’s Le Monde newspaper on Sunday that said, “Treating women as inferior in sports newsrooms is no longer tolerable.” Signatories pointed to figures from the top French media watchdog showing that women’s voices were heard in 13% of all radio and TV sports coverage in France last year. The appeal noted that about half of France’s journalists are women, but they make up about 10% of the country’s 3,000 sports journalists.