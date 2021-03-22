German lawmaker dies after collapsing on flight home

BERLIN (AP) — A lawmaker with German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party has died after collapsing on a plane during a flight home to Germany. A fellow lawmaker with their center-right Christian Democratic Union party said that 53-year-old Karin Strenz was flying back from Cuba with her husband. The plane made an emergency landing in Ireland, but rescuers were unable to save Strenz. It was unclear what the cause of death was or why she had traveled to Cuba. Strenz had been a member of the German parliament since 2009.