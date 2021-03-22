Germany: Theology professors blast Vatican gay union stance

BERLIN (AP) — More than 230 professors of Catholic theology in Germany and other countries where German is spoken have signed a statement protesting the Vatican’s recent pronouncement that priests cannot bless same-sex unions. The statement issued Monday declared that last week’s text “is marked by a paternalistic air of superiority and discriminates against homosexual people and their life plans.” The professors wrote, “We believe that the life and love of same-sex couples are not worth less before God than the life and love of any other couple.” The pronouncement released last week the Vatican’s orthodoxy office said Catholic clergy cannot bless same-sex unions because God “cannot bless sin.”