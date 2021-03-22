Giannis wins third player of the week award this season

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The NBA named Giannis Antetokounmpo the Eastern Conference player of the week Monday, the 16th time he's carried the award.

According to a statement from Bucks spokesperson, the Bucks' two-time MVP forward averaged 29.7 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10 assists per game in three wins from March 15 to March 21. He posted a career-high 15 assists in a win over the San Antonio Spurs Saturday.

The Bucks have won six straight and 11 of their last 12, although Antetokounmpo will miss Monday's matchup with the Indiana Pacers due to a sprained right knee.