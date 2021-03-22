Huawei lawyer challenges cop claim he didn’t share with FBI

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A lawyer for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou says a retired Mountie’s refusal to testify in the extradition case adds weight to an argument that the officer shared information about her devices with U.S. investigators. Scott Fenton told a British Columbia Supreme Court judge that former staff sergeant Ben Chang is the “most important witness″ on the issue of whether electronic serial numbers were improperly shared with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer who is also the daughter of the company’s founder, was arrested at the Vancouver airport in late 2018 at the request of the U.S., which wants her extradited to face fraud charges.