In South Dakota, Noem bends — partially — on transgender ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem initially appeared eager to deliver what looked like an easy win for social conservatives. South Dakota’s GOP-led legislature passed a bill banning transgender women and girls participating in women’s sports leagues, and the Republican governor declared herself “excited to sign” the bill. But Noem’s enthusiasm faded surprisingly fast and she came up with a “partial veto” to exclude collegiate athletics. Now the governor finds herself caught in a political mess, facing tough lobbying from business interests, legal threats and talk of betrayal from social conservatives.