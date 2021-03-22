Investigators believe RV fire in Madison was likely accidental in nature

MADISON (WKOW) -- Investigators with the Madison Fire Department say they believe a fire that destroyed an RV was likely started by accident.

The fire started around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Beltline Highway, just off the Beltline exit for Seminole Highway.

The Madison Fire Department says the occupant of the RV says he had a candle burning next to his mattress and his mattress caught fire. Fire investigators say the damage left behind by the fire was too extensive to allow them to formally confirm the exact origin and cause.