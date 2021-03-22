Japan charges Americans with helping Ghosn flee, jump bail

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese prosecutors have charged two Americans, Michael Taylor and his son Peter, in connection with the escape of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn to Lebanon. Tokyo District Prosecutors have been questioning the Taylors since they were extradited from the United States earlier this month. They have been detained at a Tokyo detention center since March 2. Prosecutors said the Taylors were formally charged Monday with helping a criminal escape. The prosecutors had been seeking their extradition for months after they were arrested and detained in the U.S. last May. The Taylors were not immediately available for comment. In Japan’s criminal system, more than 99% of suspects are found guilty.