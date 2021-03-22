‘Like Christmas morning’: Newly eligible Wisconsinites search for vaccine appointments

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than two million more people became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, and many of them are searching for appointments. But while some are getting booked quickly, others are getting frustrated as they search a patchwork system of vaccinators.

"I signed up at Dean, I signed up to the Wisconsin State site, I was Pick 'n Save, Walgreens, I found Hometown Pharmacy," Kris Weiss said. "I was pretty much signed up for anything that was open, but there weren't any appointments."

Weiss was finally able to book an appointment through SSM Health for next week.

"It was like Christmas morning and getting everything I wanted." she said. "I've never been so excited for a shot in my life."

But under that excitement, Weiss said she's disheartened because of the process it took for her to finally find an available appointment.

"There's no centralized way to do it," she said. "Everybody's pretty much advocating for themselves."

Weiss isn't the only one wishing for a more organized system for finding a vaccine appointment.

"I wish it were better coordinated at the state level, better coordinated with the physicians," Kari Held said. "It just seems kind of disjointed and every person's for themselves."

She and her husband originally turned to their normal health provider for an appointment once they learned they were eligible because of pre-existing medical conditions. However, Held said their doctor never seemed to have available appointments or enough vaccines.

"We both feel that we should have been getting this information from our provider," she said. "I shouldn't have to join a Facebook group to find out locations of where I might be able to get the vaccine."

But joining a Facebook group is what led Held to call SSM Health, where she was able to make appointments for herself and her husband for Tuesday morning.

"I am just elated," she said. "It's like this weight has just been lifted off of my shoulders because we've been so afraid to go out anywhere."

While Held wasn't able to get her shot from her normal doctor, some people are having success with that route. Sue Brey said she was just planning to have a normal doctors appointment on Wednesday.

"They actually had an opening on that day, so I get to do both in one day, which is nice," she said.

Brey said she wasn't immediately sure going to her doctor would be the quickest way to get her vaccine, so she was also hunting around. But when she found out an appointment was available when she was already planning to be at the doctor's office, she said it was a nice surprise.

"Honestly, I was shocked," she said. "All the stars aligned."

All three women said they're excited to get the vaccine because they're ready to for some semblance of normal life to return.

"I always wear a mask and social distance, and it's getting old," Held said. "We'd like to be able to get out and interact with real people, too."

She said once she gets both vaccine doses, she and her husband are planning to visit their family.

"[We're] going to visit my sister or my kids and give them a hug without having this fear that it may cost me my life," she said.

Weiss said she's also looking forward to visiting family.

"And then I want to go to a bar and have a drink," she said.