Madison gas prices drop slightly for the week, but on the rise long-term

MADISON (WKOW) -- City gas prices dropped by 2.5 cents in the last week, but are up 82.4 cents from a year ago, per a report from GasBuddy.com.

According to a news release from GasBuddy spokesperson Patrick DeHaan, Madison's average price per gallon of $2.53 sits well below the national average of $2.86/gallon.

Current local prices sit below Madison's 10-year average of $2.81/gallon, although the national price averages are equal to the decade average of $2.86/gallon.

"While gas prices still rose in a majority of states last week, we may see some price decreases in the week or weeks ahead, even as U.S. gasoline demand continues to rally to the highest level since the pandemic started nearly a year ago. It'll be a bumpy road the next few weeks as markets sort out the bearish and bullish factors, but I still believe prices will likely experience more upward momentum ahead of Memorial Day," DeHaan said in the release.