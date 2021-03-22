Man freed after wrongful imprisonment marries in Mississippi

GRENADA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who was wrongfully imprisoned for more than two decades and spent years on death row has wed his fiancée, a year after being freed. WTVA-TV reports that Curtis Flowers married Marlena Wright on Saturday during a private ceremony in Grenada. Flowers, a Black man, was released from prison in December 2019, months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Black jurors were excluded from his trials. He was tried six times in a 1996 quadruple murder in Winona. All of his convictions were overturned. A website announcing the couple’s marriage said the two were looking forward to starting their life together following Flowers’ release.