Merrimac Ferry begins 2021 operations

MERRIMAC (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Monday that the ferry running across the Wisconsin River from Merrimac to Okee is now accepting passengers.

According to a news release from department spokesperson Michael Bie, drivers and motorcyclists on the ferries are asked to stay with their cars, and any foot passengers are encouraged to maintain six feet of distance and wear face coverings.

One trip across the river lasts approximately seven minutes, and ferry service will continue as long as the river is clear of ice. Last year's final trip came on Dec. 24.