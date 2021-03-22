More people eligible for vaccines creates challenges for setting priorities

MADISON (WKOW) -- State health officials estimate two million people have certain medical conditions who are now able to be vaccinated.

Some of those conditions include cancer, diabetes, heart, liver and kidney disease, obesity and pregnancy.

With such a large group becoming eligible for vaccines, some healthcare providers are tackling the challenge of prioritizing more high risk groups but still getting vaccines out.

"If you were a little bit behind the 8-ball or slow to get vaccinated as a 1B, as of [Monday], it just got a little bit harder because you're now competing with the next group of people," Dr Jeff Pothoff with UW Health said.

He says with larger eligibility groups, priorities change.

"I do think that transition is happening between: prioritization based on likelihood of severe disease, making sure we have enough people so that we're giving vaccine, when we have vaccine, and not saving it for people who may or may not decide to get vaccinated, who are in those higher risk groups," he said.

At UW Health, they've already sent out invitations to all patients 65 and older to get their vaccine appointments set up, but from now on all other groups will have to make their own appointments.

Dr. Pothof says the new signup system is very much like at pharmacies like Walgreens and he expects that to be the norm with larger groups.

He says it just makes it easier for them to get more vaccines into arms.

"The amount of work and time it would take to dig that out, and develop a system where we could strategically pick out people from the most conditions to the least conditions, just doesn't make sense cause we'd be spending all of our resources figuring out who to vaccinate, and not actually vaccinating people," he said.

Depending on the hospital provider, the situation is very different.

At UnityPoint Health Meriter, they're still sending out invitations, prioritizing their primary care patients in vulnerable populations or with comorbidities and high risk factors.

But as supply increases, they may transition to a more open scheduling system.

SSM Health is using a hybrid model, still sending out invitations to their patients online, while providing a number for the public to call to get their own vaccine.