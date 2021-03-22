Nevada announces $45M settlement with McKinsey over opioids

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada has struck a $45 million settlement deal with global consulting firm McKinsey & Company for its role in advising opioid makers how to sell more prescription painkillers amid a national overdose crisis. The western state struck a deal after sitting out a multi-state settlement announced earlier this year. The hard bargaining has allowed it to win a settlement that’s three and a half times larger than the average settlement with the other states. McKinsey said the deal reached with Nevada is “consistent with the commitment we made in February to be part of the solution to the opioid epidemic,” and it “believes its past work was lawful.”