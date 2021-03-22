New Zealand spends billions to slow skyrocketing home prices

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand will spend billions of dollars to encourage more home building and will also remove some tax breaks for speculators as it tries to slow skyrocketing house prices. The government has announced a series of new measures to address what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is describing as a crisis. When the coronavirus pandemic hit last year, most experts predicted the nation’s home prices would finally dip after years of strong gains. Instead, the average house price has risen by more than 21% over the past year, making the country’s housing among the most unaffordable in the world when compared with people’s incomes.