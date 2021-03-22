NYU Shanghai seeking answers after police detain 9 students

SHANGHAI (AP) — New York University says it is seeking more information from Chinese authorities after the overnight detention of nine students from its Shanghai campus in what appeared to be police dragnet for drug suspects. The university said two students were held as part of a police action outside a bar and the other seven were at a birthday party at an off-campus apartment on March 12 when police arrived and brought all present in for drug testing. NYU Shanghai said none of the students was found to have used or been in possession of drugs. China hosts a large number of foreign students, boosted by the opening of satellite campuses by British and American universities. The nationality of the students detained wasn’t given.