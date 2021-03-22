Officers arrest man who held woman hostage, fired at police

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities arrested a 32-year-old man accused of holding a woman hostage in a Milwaukee residence for several hours and shooting at police during a rescue attempt. Police said in a release that officers responded to the scene at about 4 a.m. Monday after a report of gunshots and children yelling, Two children were able to get out safely and police set up a tactical team with crisis negotiators. Police eventually decided to enter the residence and were met with gunfire from the suspect. Officers did not return fire and were able to rescue the woman from the home and apprehend the suspect. No officers were injured. The woman was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.