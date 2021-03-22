People with pre-existing conditions eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON (WKOW) -- People with certain medical conditions are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin.

Starting Monday, March 22, people 16 and older with a medical condition listed below can get the vaccine:

Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Cystic fibrosis

Diabetes

Down syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Liver disease

Neurologic conditions, such as intellectual disabilities and dementia

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2)

Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)

Sickle cell disease

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

This is a week earlier than previously announced, due to vaccinations proceeding quickly enough.

To learn how to schedule a vaccine appointment, click HERE.