Photos of migrant detention highlight Biden’s border secrecy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration has tried for weeks to keep the public from seeing images from the border like those released Monday. The new images show immigrant teenagers sleeping on mats in crowded conditions, separated in groups by plastic partitions. The administration steadfastly refuses to call the detention of more than 15,000 children in U.S. custody a crisis. But it has stymied most efforts by outsiders to decide for themselves. Officials have barred nonprofit lawyers who conduct oversight from entering a Border Patrol tent where thousands of children and teenagers are detained. And federal agencies have refused or ignored dozens of requests from the media for access to detention sites.