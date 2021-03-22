Police say multiple people killed in shooting at Colorado grocery store

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) -- Police say multiple people were killed in a shooting at a Colorado supermarket, including a police officer. Boulder police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said at a news conference Monday that a person of interest is in custody and is being treated. He didn't give more details on how many people were killed or other details about the shooting. He said they're still investigating and didn't have details on motive.

Authorities didn't provide an exact number of victims --adding that they're notifying families before

The grocery store where it happened, King Soopers, is owned by Kroger. The company released a statement earlier this evening.