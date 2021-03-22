Pollard defends spying on US for Israel in rare interview

JERUSALEM (AP) — Jonathan Pollard, an American who served a 30-year sentence for spying for Israel, defends his actions in his first interview since arriving in Israel late last year. He says America had “stabbed Israel in the back” by withholding intelligence from its ally. In excerpts from the interview with the Israel Hayom daily published Monday, Pollard describes his happiness at being a free man in Israel. Pollard, now 66, sold military secrets to Israel while working as a civilian intelligence analyst for the U.S. Navy in the 1980s. He was arrested in 1985 and pleaded guilty. The affair embarrassed Israel and tarnished its relations with the United States for years.