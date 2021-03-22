Portage firefighters put out burning garage

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Portage firefighters put out a burning garage Sunday that is believed to have sparked from embers coming off a nearby fire pit.

The Portage Fire Department released information and pictures of the response on Facebook Monday.

Read more local news here.

Firefighters were called to 313 West Marion Street at 12:31 p.m. Sunday for a report of a structure fire.

After they arrived, crews reported smoke and flames coming from the garage.

The owner had tried to put the flames out, but was unsuccessful. Firefighters extinguished the blaze before the fire could spread throughout the whole building.

No one was hurt.

"The cause of the fire was due to hot embers leaving a fire pit," the post said.

The Portage Fire Department used the occasion as an opportunity to remind residents that all burn pits in the city need to be enclosed and can only be used to burn clean, dry wood.

The city requires a burn permit for open burning. A copy of the document can be found on the department's website.