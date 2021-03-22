Puerto Rico awarded $900M to help boost island’s education

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico has been granted access to more than $900 million in federal education funds shortly after reopening schools for the first time since the pandemic began. The $912 million became available on Monday, but the U.S. Department of Education will work with Puerto Rico officials to identify how the money would be used to address students’ academic, social, and mental health needs. The money comes as Puerto Rico tries to recover from hurricanes and earthquakes that destroyed or damaged dozens of schools. Then the pandemic forced schools to close for nearly a year as teachers and students alike struggled with power outages and spotty or nonexistent internet connections.