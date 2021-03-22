Rain chances every day this week

MADISON (WKOW) - After a sunny, warm start to spring this weekend, rain chances return this workweek.



SET UP

Multiple areas of low pressure will develop and move into the Midwest this week increasing rain chances.

By the end of the week, we'll likely get around an inch of precipitation, though it'll fall over the course of several days, meaning flooding won't be an issue.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy, still mild with lighter winds today and a high back around 60°.



A sprinkle is possible this morning with a few light to moderate rain showers moving in this afternoon, but most of the day will be dry.



TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy and mild in the mid 40s.



TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy and breezy with winds from the southeast gusting up to 30 mph. Temps will top off in the mid 50s with a higher chance for rain.



Expect a few, spotty showers in the morning with more widespread rain in the afternoon and evening. There could even be a few claps of thunder as the main low pressure system moves in.



Widespread rain chances stick around Tuesday night.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy, breezy and still mild with highs in the mid 50s. Expect more scattered rain through the day.

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance for a rain and snow mix and cooler temps in the mid 40s.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny with a chance for a mix in the morning and temps in the mid 40s.



SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few, light rain showers possible and a high around 50°. A scattered mix is possible Saturday night.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny and seasonal with highs in the upper 40s.