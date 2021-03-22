Rep. Kind introduces bill to expand rural internet access

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wisconsin) introduced the Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act Monday, which would designate federal funds for rural internet infrastructure.

According to a news release from Kind's office, the bill would put $94 billion toward bringing affordable high-speed connections to underserved communities.

"Wisconsin ranks 36th of America’s most connected states, with 1/5 of the state’s population considered 'underserved' or with limited access to high-speed internet. Over 899,000 people in Wisconsin have access to only one internet provider, with nearly 200,000 people living in communities without any wired internet providers," Kind spokesperson Sarah Abel said in the release.

Kind cited rural internet as one of his most important legislative priorities, especially as a member of the House Rural Broadband Task Force.

"The internet is a necessity and has fundamentally changed the way we learn, communicate, access information, and conduct business, particularly throughout the COVID-19 crisis," Kind said in the release.