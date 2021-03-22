Report: Trump creating social media network that will be live in a few months

(CNN) -- Former President Donald Trump is returning to social media.

A spokesperson for Trump, Jason Miller, told Fox News that the former president is planning to launch his own social network in a few months.

The new platform has not yet been named, but Miller promised that it will "attract tens of millions" of new users and "completely redefine the game."

The move comes after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and other social platforms following his incitement of the US Capitol riot on Jan. 6.