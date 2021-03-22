Resumption of Dane Co. jury trials offers closure for victims and those accused

MADISON (WKOW) -- The resumption of Dane County jury trials June 1 offers the chance for closure for crime victims and those accused after more than a year of empty, jury boxes.

Dane County Chief Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn recalls the pandemic's impact on criminal cases in March and April of 2020. "They were at a standstill," Bailey-Rihn says.

And while hearings in court cases resumed with most parties using Zoom to participate, Bailey-Rihn says Dane County's public health restrictions and space limitations in the county courthouse effectively stopped the possibility of bringing in pools of potential jurors for trials, as other counties with different health rules and more courtroom space resumed them.

Bailey-Rihn says declining COVID-19 cases in Dane County coupled with more relaxed gathering limits allowed approval of a plan to begin staging trials again.

County courtrooms have been outfitted with plexiglass barriers and high-end air filtration systems. There are rules for common areas of the courthouse such as elevators to additionally protect people, especially prospective jurors. No more than two people at a time can ride in an elevator.



Bailey-Rihn says fewer trials will be scheduled each week initially to create more courtroom space to accommodate jurors, including unused courtrooms.

"And we'll have room for them to socially distance when they're doing their deliberations," Bailey-Rihn says. "So they won't be in a smoky back room as you see in movies."

Bailey-Rihn says pools of prospective jurors will be staggered to further protect against virus spread. Instead of gathering potential jurors in the courthouse's large assembly room, smaller groups will go directly to relevant courtrooms.

The absence of jury trials of more than a year in Dane County has had an apparent, ripple effect on all criminal cases.

One measure is the number of plea questionnaires recorded with the county. The questionnaires are documents signed by defendants when they agree to the terms of a plea bargain. Clerk of Courts Carlo Esqueda says in 2019, 3,882 plea questionnaires were submitted. In 2020 that was dominated by the pandemic, that number dropped more than half to 1,921.

Without the motivation of a trial hanging over the heads of parties on both sides, unresolved criminal cases languish and impact people's lives.

A Massachusetts husband and wife visiting Madison were randomly attacked over a year ago at a McDonald's restaurant, with the woman pummeled by punches suffering a broken nose and other injuries, while her husband had head injuries after being hit with a crowbar. "I still feel helpless when I think about how I was caught totally unaware and off guard without the ability to defend myself," the woman writes in a Victim Impact Statement.

The man accused of the violence was arrested that day at the restaurant, but has yet to stand trial.



That may change, as a pre-trial conference is scheduled in the case a month before trials resume.

Bailey-Rihn says certain cases will be prioritized for trial.

"The ones where people have their liberties (absent) - in jail - or the victims in sensitive cases, or speedy trial demands, or the age of the case," Bailey-Rihn says of the priority criteria. "These cases are all going to be addressed quickly.



Attorney Michael Short represents defendants facing charges from disorderly conduct to homicide. Short believe dozens of non-violent felony and misdemeanor cases often involving fraud and drugs could still languish as the court system tries to reduce a backlog.

"At this point the line is going to be very long for people who are out of custody."



Both Short and attorney Adam Welch say someone with a pending, criminal charge faces incredible obstacles trying to secure work, especially during a pandemic. Welch represents Samantha Hamer, who apparently was separated from her social work position with the Mount Horeb School District when she was charged with an attack on a state senator during protest over police mistreatment of people of color.

"The stigma of having a pending felony charge is immensely damaging," Welch says. "It makes it extremely difficult to find adequate employment or to make plans for the future—not to mention the incredible stress of not knowing when one will finally have their day in court. These problems that stem from living under the shadow of a pending criminal case are why people have the constitutional right to demand a speedy trial. Unfortunately, for the past twelve months, the Dane County courts have not been able to honor the right to a speedy trial," says Welch.

"At this time, we do not know when Ms. Hamer’s case will be scheduled for trial," Welch says.

Bailey-Rihn says the backlog is already being reduced this year through the combined efforts of judges, prosecutors, public defenders, and attorneys from the private bar.

"Once we start jury trials, a lot of cases will be resolved," she says.