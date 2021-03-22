Skip to Content

Saudi Arabia offers cease-fire plan to Yemen rebels

New
9:43 am National news from the Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia has announced a plan to to offer Yemen’s Houthi rebels a cease-fire in the country’s yearslong war and allow a major airport to reopen in its capital. The Houthis offered no immediate comment to the proposal. The move Monday by Saudi Arabia comes after the Houthis stepped up a campaign of drone and missile attacks targeting the kingdom’s oil sites. It also comes as Riyadh tries to rehabilitate its image with the U.S. under President Joe Biden.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content