School board to consider renaming James Madison Memorial High School

MADISON (WKOW) -- James Madison Memorial High School in Madison may be getting a new name.

At a meeting of the Madison Board of Education Monday night, board president Gloria Reyes announced there is a proposal to rename the school for Vel Phillips.

Phillips was the first Black woman to graduate from the UW-Madison Law School, become a judge and be elected to statewide office.

Monday's announcement begins a 30-day timeline allowing for other proposals to be submitted for consideration.

Once proposals are submitted, the Board of Education will select 12 community members to be part of the Ad Hoc Renaming Committee. The board is scheduled to create the committee on April 26.