Swiss regulator tapped to lead German financial supervisor

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s finance minister has chosen the head of Switzerland’s market regulator, Mark Branson, to take over the troubled German financial supervisory authority, BaFin. The finance minister has vowed to strengthen BaFin following an accounting scandal at payment systems provider Wirecard. The departure of Felix Hufeld, BaFin’s boss since 2015, was announced in late January. The finance ministry says Branson, a 52-year-old British-Swiss dual national, will take over at BaFin in the middle of this year. Branson has led the Swiss financial market supervisor, FINMA, since 2014.