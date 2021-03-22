Turkish lira plummets after Erdogan fires central bank chief

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish currency has plummeted against the U.S. dollar after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired the central bank governor over the weekend for hiking interest rates. The lira was trading at around 7.8 against the dollar on Monday — nearly 9% down from Friday’s close. Erdogan, who advocates keeping interest rates low in order to tame inflation, unexpectedly fired Naci Agbal with a decree on Saturday just four months after he took office. He replaced Agbal with a banking professor who has argued for lower interest rates. Agbal had hiked the benchmark rate to 19% during his time in office to try to rebuild the central bank’s credibility after years of unorthodox policies.